CCLA Investment Management Acquires 87,899 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $101,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 96,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

