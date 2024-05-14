CCLA Investment Management Buys 16,517 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Humana makes up 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of Humana worth $131,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

HUM traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $344.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

