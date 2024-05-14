CCLA Investment Management Buys 53,840 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $75,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

DE traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.84. 1,765,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.