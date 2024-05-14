CCLA Investment Management Buys 62,593 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $85,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,047. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

