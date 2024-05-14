CCLA Investment Management Has $114.53 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CCLA Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,699 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.21% of Trane Technologies worth $114,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.06. The company had a trading volume of 861,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,012. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $335.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.08 and a 200 day moving average of $264.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.