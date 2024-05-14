CCLA Investment Management Has $123.27 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,596 shares during the period. NICE accounts for 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.97% of NICE worth $123,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 14.3% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $176,206,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.09.

NICE Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.00. 362,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.