CCLA Investment Management Has $128.46 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CCLA Investment Management lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,681,196 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $128,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

