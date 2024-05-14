CCLA Investment Management Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CCLA Investment Management decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571,310 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,986.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 2,584,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

