CCLA Investment Management Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CCLA Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.