CCLA Investment Management Has $72.72 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $72,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,085,000 after purchasing an additional 254,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

