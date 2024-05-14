CCLA Investment Management Has $81.56 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CCLA Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187,351 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Blackstone worth $81,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 23.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,750,000 after purchasing an additional 86,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BX traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.96. 2,828,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

