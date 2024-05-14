CCLA Investment Management Has $87.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $87,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.