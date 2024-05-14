CCLA Investment Management Has $93.86 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,544 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.42% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $93,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ARE traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $124.01. 690,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

