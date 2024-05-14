CCLA Investment Management Purchases 1,901 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $197.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

