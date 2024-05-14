CCLA Investment Management Purchases 2,291 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $106,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $569,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $324.30. 1,665,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

