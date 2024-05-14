CEEK VR Trading Down 5.1% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $40.54 million and $1.63 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,585.23 or 1.00014899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012923 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05123489 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $1,775,651.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

