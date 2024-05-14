China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in April

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,953,200 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 1,900,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,406.3 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

