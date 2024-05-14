China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in April

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,953,200 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 1,900,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,406.3 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
