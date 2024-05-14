Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in April

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 4,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.45.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Dividend King?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.