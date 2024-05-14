Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in April

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 4,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

