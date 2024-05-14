Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 314,298 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $97,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,683,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 713,689 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 17,366,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,815,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

