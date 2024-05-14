CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,652 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.15% of CME Group worth $110,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.80. 1,701,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,581. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

