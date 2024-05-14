Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 615.3 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLEGF stock remained flat at $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

