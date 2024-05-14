Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 615.3 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLEGF stock remained flat at $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $13.73.
About Coles Group
