Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Up 75%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 75% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,735,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,287% from the average session volume of 413,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 75.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Insiders own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

