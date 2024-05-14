Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 593,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,258,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

