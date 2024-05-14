Cosner Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.70. The company had a trading volume of 286,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,281. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

