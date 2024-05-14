Cosner Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 216,582 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,718. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

