Cosner Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

JPME stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866. The company has a market capitalization of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $99.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

