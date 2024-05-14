Cosner Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cosner Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,610 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.81. 131,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

