Cosner Financial Group LLC Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,447,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,931,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,831,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,666,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. 151,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

