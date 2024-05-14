Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Purchases $11,030,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $11,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,626,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,697,810.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 120,239 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,984.67.

Coupang Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. 6,668,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,278,391. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $3,894,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $6,044,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

