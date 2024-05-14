Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Danakali Price Performance

Shares of SBMSF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

