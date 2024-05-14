David Lucchese Sells 3,024 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP David Lucchese sold 3,024 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,288.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Everi Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 1,098,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,896. The firm has a market cap of $639.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Everi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

