Decred (DCR) Price Hits $17.79 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $285.70 million and $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $17.79 or 0.00028895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00085128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.36 or 0.68330279 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,056,970 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

