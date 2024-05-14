Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.3 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,443. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Articles

