Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leanne Ralph 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.70 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of A$53,500.00 ($35,430.46). Also, insider Leanne Ralph 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. 54.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

