Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

