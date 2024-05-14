Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -1.73. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eltek in the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eltek by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eltek in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eltek in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

