Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Eltek Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -1.73. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
