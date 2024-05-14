Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Up 51.3% in April

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 5,486,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,282 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 69.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,884,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $18,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

