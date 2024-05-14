Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 61.9% in April

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 345,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 86,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,404. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,170 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

