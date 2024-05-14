Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,819.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 59.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

