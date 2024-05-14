Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 14th (ABEV, ALL, ATOS, EDN, EQT, FIBK, H, IDXX, MRUS, NDLS)

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 14th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

