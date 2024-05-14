Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 14th (ABEV, ALL, ATOS, EDN, EQT, FIBK, H, IDXX, MRUS, NDLS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 14th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

