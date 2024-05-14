Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.26 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.41 million and $403,562.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,542.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.76 or 0.00696312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00127869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00214754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00095491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,220,815 coins and its circulating supply is 75,221,436 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

