Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Domo by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 493,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.35. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

