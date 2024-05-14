Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.26. 2,289,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day moving average of $252.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

