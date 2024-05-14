Essie Whitelaw Sells 600 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. 168,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

