Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

EVVTY stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.83. 35,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,796. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $2.8811 per share. This is an increase from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

