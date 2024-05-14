Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $197.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00051259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.