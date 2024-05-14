First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.58. 107,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

