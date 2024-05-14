Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $46,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,892. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

