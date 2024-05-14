Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,085. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 630,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 620,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

