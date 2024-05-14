Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 14,925,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,677,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. The firm has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

